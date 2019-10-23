Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.59-11.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.70.

CAT stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.42.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

