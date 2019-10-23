Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) received a $155.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.85.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. 1,187,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,745. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

