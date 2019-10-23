Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) received a $155.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.85.
Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. 1,187,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,745. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98.
In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
