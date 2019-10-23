Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.56, approximately 155,693 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 189,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 15,419.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.