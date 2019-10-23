Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 535,783 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 510,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $213.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $86,311. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,815,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 221,890 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

