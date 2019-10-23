Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.