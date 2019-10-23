Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.69. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

