Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $212,087.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00042695 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.78 or 0.06165884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

