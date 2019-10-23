Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,108. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

