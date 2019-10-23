Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of UPS opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.