Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 39,431 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $2,990,841.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,361 shares of company stock worth $13,054,526 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846,994 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 168,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 20.3% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 375,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

