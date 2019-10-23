Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $676.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.