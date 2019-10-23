Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.39. Carnarvon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,660,729 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $585.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.45.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.