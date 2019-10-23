Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDLX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 472,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 68,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.85 per share, with a total value of $2,651,590.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 191,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,979 and have sold 2,823,046 shares valued at $88,305,828. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $10,392,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

