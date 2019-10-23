Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 17,784 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 8,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

