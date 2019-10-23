Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

