Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 274.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

