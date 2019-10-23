Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 633.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,023.05 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,997.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,881.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

