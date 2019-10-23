Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Paypal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $212,000. Swedbank increased its position in Paypal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $8,543,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

PYPL stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.