Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,141,000 after buying an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.80.

ROP opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.69 and its 200 day moving average is $357.48. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.