Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Earnings History for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

