Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

