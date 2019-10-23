Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $583.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 536.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.