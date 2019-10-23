Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Uniqure NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uniqure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uniqure’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $43.35 on Monday. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $189,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $378,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,229 shares of company stock worth $1,802,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,163,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Uniqure by 446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Uniqure by 1,357.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 200,974 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.