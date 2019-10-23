Cannabis Science (OTCMKTS:CBIS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Cannabis Science Inc (OTCMKTS:CBIS) fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 14,303,661 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 197% from the average session volume of 4,821,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Cannabis Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBIS)

Cannabis Science, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance.

