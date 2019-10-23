Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$118.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.
CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.64.
Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.36. 846,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,927. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$96.46 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.67.
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total transaction of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,902,254.20. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 188,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$123.84 per share, with a total value of C$23,398,063.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,048,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,513,939,608.10. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.