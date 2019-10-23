Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$118.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.64.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.36. 846,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,927. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$96.46 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total transaction of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,902,254.20. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 188,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$123.84 per share, with a total value of C$23,398,063.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,048,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,513,939,608.10. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

