Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.95.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

