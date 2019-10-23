Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 9.43 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.25. The company has a market cap of $312.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. Petropavlovsk has a 12 month low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.46 ($0.14).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.