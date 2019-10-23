Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of HZO opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

