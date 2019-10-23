Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $229.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.85. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.60. Analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

