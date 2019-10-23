Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 67.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after buying an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TopBuild by 364.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 257.5% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $272,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

