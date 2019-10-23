Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, 1,138 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period.

