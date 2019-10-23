Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,039,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,198 shares during the last quarter.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 188,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,194,850. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

