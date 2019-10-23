Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Williams Capital cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

