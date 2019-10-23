Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $152.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the highest is $159.82 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $161.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $628.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $656.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Williams Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

