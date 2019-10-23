Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.