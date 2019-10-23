Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.06 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,876. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $428.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,479.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

