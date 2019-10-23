Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.58, approximately 845,273 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 334,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $428.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Calix Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 14,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $84,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898 over the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Calix by 1,033.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

