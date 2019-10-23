Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

BlackRock stock opened at $450.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $487.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.