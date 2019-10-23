Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.11.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

