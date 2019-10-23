Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,114 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $152.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.