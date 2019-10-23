Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

