Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 4,664 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

ADSK stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

