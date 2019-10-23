Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 825,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 309,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 866,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after buying an additional 193,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,489. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

