BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

BWXT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 388,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $59,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,876.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $3,599,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,000.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

