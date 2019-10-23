Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,620

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,312.22 ($30.21).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 1,955.50 ($25.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,962 ($25.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

