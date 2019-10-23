Bunge (NYSE:BG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NYSE BG opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bunge has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 8,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

