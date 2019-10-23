Brookstone Capital Management Invests $212,000 in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BB&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BB&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,808,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BB&T by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

