Brookstone Capital Management Has $233,000 Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,220 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BGC Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in BGC Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

BGCP opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

