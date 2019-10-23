Brokers Set Expectations for Mastercard Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.64 for the year.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Shares of MA opened at $261.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,969 shares of company stock valued at $35,963,564. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.