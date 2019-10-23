Brokers Issue Forecasts for NMI Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

In other news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,067,881.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $4,180,041. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in NMI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NMI by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NMI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in NMI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

