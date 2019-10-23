Brokerages Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 2,256.43

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,256.43 ($29.48).

VCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.47) to GBX 2,125 ($27.77) in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Victrex in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock.

LON:VCT traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,158 ($28.20). 297,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,790 ($36.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,124.06. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

